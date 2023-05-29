scorecardresearch
'Performance or relations, everything is scrutinised': Sudhanshu Pandey on showbiz

Sudhanshu Pandey feels that relationships in the entertainment industry are always under the scanner

‘Anupamaa’ actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey feels that relationships in the entertainment industry are always under the scanner and people take no time to judge without thinking how it might hurt the person.

“The entertainment industry is one such place where everything is scrutinised, whether it’s your performance, attitude or relationships. I think that comes as a part and parcel of this industry and one should be very relaxed about that and you can’t really pay attention to so much scrutiny because you know what you are doing in your life.”

“Also, you know yourself the best. So just stay calm and take it in your stride because otherwise it becomes very difficult to survive,” he said.

Insecurity and professional pressure that showbiz brings with it have a negative impact on an actors’ personal life and behaviour with loved ones as well.

“I don’t know if this is the sequence in which things happen, whether it’s insecurity and professional pressures first, or whether it’s the negative impact. I guess, the whole thing is finally about having a positive attitude towards your life and yourself.”

He added: “That is the key to be able to deal with all sorts of insecurities whether it’s yours or somebody else’s is to keep all these things away and not let it have a negative impact on your personal life. It also should not affect your behaviour whether it’s towards your friends or your loved ones. The most important thing is to stay positive.”

The industry has always been considered as the big bad world. With issues like nepotism, casting couch and so on being discussed all the time, it has only added to the woes.

“The industry, for me, is a very beautiful place, because it has given me everything that I have, and made me the man I am today. It is how you want to take it, and how you want to deal with it. Again, I would say that it’s a personal choice. If you get sucked into a lot of influences around you, I guess, you can get dismantled.”

He added: “But if you keep yourself grounded, mentally and physically, I think the industry is very beautiful, and it’s very giving. And no, I don’t agree that the chances are very bleak when it comes to trust and honesty because everybody’s doing their jobs, and if there is a lot of competitive atmosphere around you, then without trust, I don’t think one can move forward in life.”

“So you have to trust somebody or the other and move ahead professionally. When you are honest with others, can you expect from them. That will save you a lot of trouble, that’s how it should be,” he said.

