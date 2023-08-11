scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

The steps to being a Roadie is full of danger, thrill and excitement. But the greatest challenge for any contestant is not the tasks or the difficulties, but rather the stress that follows.

By Agency News Desk
Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’
Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

The steps to being a Roadie is full of danger, thrill and excitement. But the greatest challenge for any contestant is not the tasks or the difficulties, but rather the stress that follows. But then, contestant Prem went on to roast the members and the stress away, leaving even the Gang Leaders laughing on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’.

The next tasks coming up, be it Digvijay climbing or Piyu and Priyanka’s tussle, or just the general infighting among the contestants, Prem proceeds to provide an environment of fun and laughter, in a place where stress, anger and fear are ever present, making it very tough to maintain a calm head.

Prem maintains a strong sense of humour and proceeds to roast the stress away, such as telling Digvijay that he is fit physically, just needs to focus harder on his studies, or when Priyanka proceeds to insult him by saying she’ll ‘rip his a** off’. He simply tells her that if she wants to curse, then she should at least do it logically.

He goes on to say to one of the contestants that her insult hurled at him when she said that she can blow him away with a single breath was cast down, when Prem told her to try blowing him away, and then roasting her by saying that not even so much as a hair on his head will move.

This leadd to hysterics among the contestants, but even the Gang Leaders are left laughing madly, with Prince, Gautam and Rhea all bursting open in big bouts of laughter. Prem proceeds to earn the moniker of ‘Prem Baba’ on the show for his making everyone laugh. Even Sonu Sood laughs hysterically.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs MTV and JioCinema.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert
Next article
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's agreement with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's agreement with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo

News

DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Sports

Third edition of Khelo India junior women's hockey league to be held from August 13

Technology

'Superfood' cardamom may increase appetite, burn fat: Study

Sports

Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of CPL 2023: Report

Technology

X Corp bans record over 23L accounts for policy violations in India in 'June-July' period 

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sam Kerr to start in Australia's quarterfinal if deemed fit

Technology

Scientists say EG.5.1 will not cause a severe Covid infection

News

Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to star in OTT series 'The Ghost of Gandhi'

Technology

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream at epic Italy location

Technology

China achieves ‘huge breakthrough’ on laser weapon tech

News

‘Inflector Hu Main’ is more than just entertainment

News

IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma, 'Sita Ramam' & 'Jubilee' win top honours

Technology

Study links common cold virus to potentially fatal blood clotting disorder

News

BTS singer V unleashes waterworks with music video of his single 'Rainy Days'

Health & Lifestyle

India continues to grapple with demand-supply gap in organ donations

News

‘IBD 3’: Deparna Goswami gets new name ‘Bijlee’ from singer Kavita Seth

Review

Movie Review | Gadar 2 | Action packed nostalgia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US