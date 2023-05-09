scorecardresearch
Ram Yashvardhan, Subha Rajput to star in 'Shiv Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Taandav'

Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput will be seen playing Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati respectively in the show 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav'.

By Agency News Desk

Actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput will be seen playing Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati respectively in the upcoming show ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’. The show delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and taandav.

Set to embody the role of Shiv, Ram Yashvardhan said: “Amid the transient nature of everything that surrounds us, this show brings a timeless love story that transcends all emotions. As a Shiv bhakt myself, this show means a lot more than a role to me and is my tribute to the supreme lord. Many of us say that work is worship and, in my case, it’s true and how.”

Ahead of being seen as Shakti, Subha said: “Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav depicts the grandest love story rooted in the themes of divinity, devotion, sacrifice, and duty. Both these deities are the reason why we trust that love is forever. What a privilege it is to have the chance to illustrate the glory of our gods through my craft!”

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav.

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’ will air soon, only on Colors.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
