Actor Rashmi Sachdeva returns: A remarkable comeback after 20 Years

After a long-awaited absence, the talented Rashmi Sachdeva is making a triumphant return to the entertainment industry. With an illustrious career that began almost two decades ago, Rashmi Sachdeva left an indelible mark on audiences before taking a well-deserved break. Now, after 20 years, she is ready to reclaim the spotlight and captivate us once again with her exceptional talent and magnetic presence.

For Rashmi Sachdeva the decision to make a comeback after 20 years was driven by an unwavering love for the craft and an undeniable yearning to reconnect with her audience. During time away from the limelight she explored other professional and personal endeavours, honed other skills, and experienced a transformative journey that has only deepened her dedication to the art of acting.

Rashmi Sachdeva is born and brought up in Delhi, comes from a Humble family Background, She is a post Graduate in Public relations and Corporate communications, speaks Hindi English and Punjabi fluently.

A trained theatre actor attended Late Dr Satya Dev Dubey’s workshop in 1999 at Prithvi Theatre Hindi Play directed By Anand Mishra 1999-2000, Lagao Chandan Chalo London. Started her TV career as a Punjabi actor for Punjabi Channel Lashkara as lead in Adhura-Sach in 1999, followed by TV Serials – Hasratein (Zee TV), Nyay (Nimbus), Darr with Late Irrfan Khan (Star TV), Janeman-Janeman (Channel 9), Jai Hanuman (Sanjay Khan Productions) Sanjog (Pritish Nandy Communications), Naina, Saboot (Cinevista) Tamanna (Aanand L Rai (SAHARA), C.I.D./AAHAT (B P Singh (SONY TV) and Betiyaan (ETV Urdu).

2nd innings, restarted her career with TVC and Digital Advt Zupee, Flipkart with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Bedi and Award winning web series, Breathe 3 (Prime videos) and The Great Indian Murder (Hotstar+Disney). English Play – Disco Dancer – The Musical, Produced by Saregama – performed at Saddlers wall Theatre at London in Nov 2022.

At present Rashmi Sachdeva is playing Ambi Dai in a daily soap, for Sony TV – Hum Rahe na Rahe Hum, where she is performing a loyalist head maid who later betrays. Her upcoming web series The Trail is scheduled to release on Hotstar+Disney on 14th July 2023.