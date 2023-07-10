scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Actor Rashmi Sachdeva returns: A remarkable comeback after 20 Years

A talented Rashmi Sachdeva is making a triumphant return to the entertainment industry, with an illustrious career that began almost two decades ago

By agency
Actor Rashmi Sachdeva returns
Rashmi Sachdeva

After a long-awaited absence, the talented Rashmi Sachdeva is making a triumphant return to the entertainment industry. With an illustrious career that began almost two decades ago, Rashmi Sachdeva left an indelible mark on audiences before taking a well-deserved break. Now, after 20 years, she is ready to reclaim the spotlight and captivate us once again with her exceptional talent and magnetic presence.

For Rashmi Sachdeva the decision to make a comeback after 20 years was driven by an unwavering love for the craft and an undeniable yearning to reconnect with her audience. During time away from the limelight she explored other professional and personal endeavours, honed other skills, and experienced a transformative journey that has only deepened her dedication to the art of acting.

Rashmi Sachdeva is born and brought up in Delhi, comes from a Humble family Background, She is a post Graduate in Public relations and Corporate communications, speaks Hindi English and Punjabi fluently.

A trained theatre actor attended Late Dr Satya Dev Dubey’s workshop in 1999 at Prithvi Theatre Hindi Play directed By Anand Mishra 1999-2000, Lagao Chandan Chalo London. Started her TV career as a Punjabi actor for Punjabi Channel Lashkara as lead in Adhura-Sach in 1999, followed by TV Serials – Hasratein (Zee TV), Nyay (Nimbus), Darr with Late Irrfan Khan (Star TV), Janeman-Janeman (Channel 9), Jai Hanuman (Sanjay Khan Productions) Sanjog (Pritish Nandy Communications), Naina, Saboot (Cinevista) Tamanna (Aanand L Rai (SAHARA), C.I.D./AAHAT (B P Singh (SONY TV) and Betiyaan (ETV Urdu).

2nd innings, restarted her career with TVC and Digital Advt Zupee, Flipkart with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Bedi and Award winning web series, Breathe 3 (Prime videos) and The Great Indian Murder (Hotstar+Disney). English Play – Disco Dancer – The Musical, Produced by Saregama – performed at Saddlers wall Theatre at London in Nov 2022.

At present Rashmi Sachdeva is playing Ambi Dai in a daily soap, for Sony TV – Hum Rahe na Rahe Hum, where she is performing a loyalist head maid who later betrays. Her upcoming web series The Trail is scheduled to release on Hotstar+Disney on 14th July 2023.

agency
agency
Posts published by the Agency author(s) could be curated / syndicated / partnered / sponsored content. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry
Next article
Evernote lays off most of its employees, moves operations to Europe
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UK suffers ‘biggest ever’ ransomware attack on NHS: Report

News

‘Adhura’ director praises young Shrenik Arora’s maturity in acting, calls him ‘phenomenal’

Technology

Samsung techie in B'luru agrees to pay extra Rs 15K after landlord hikes rent

News

Vijay Varma expresses gratitude for 'unprecedented appreciation' for 'Dahaad'

Technology

No plan to steal jobs or rebel against humans, says robots

News

After co-producing 'Tadka', Sudeep Ghoshal to bring 3 biopics for cinema lovers

Technology

Strawberry production can lead to long-term plastic pollution: Study

News

Ridhima Pandit of 'Bigg Boss OTT' confirms she's is in dating mode

News

Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits 'Ishq-e-nadaan' release as she wraps up 'The Broken News 2' schedule

Technology

Foxconn’s decision has no impact on India’s chip dream: Centre

News

'Jawan' trailer leaves Twitter divided on the matter of repeating shots

Technology

Backed by Deepika Padukone & Raftaar, FrontRow winds up operations

News

Ridley Scott transforms Joaquin Phoenix as the ruthless Napoleon Bonaparte

Technology

India has immense potential for expansion in space industry: ISRO chairman

News

Shiamak Davar is 'grateful' as he reflects on 25th anniversary of National Award win

Technology

Foxconn withdraws from JV for chip manufacture, Vedanta to go ahead (Lead)

Lyrics

Bawaal – Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte Song Lyrics starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

News

Rashmika Mandanna ‘craves’ Korean fried chicken; tripping on ‘Obsessed’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US