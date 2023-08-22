Rohit Chandel: I'm single post breakup, focusing on my career

Actor Rohit Chandel, who has broken up with his former girlfriend and actress Farnaz Shetty, says he is now focussing on his career. Rohit, who essays the lead role of Dhaval in the ‘Pandya Store’, reveals he has no plans to fall in love. “I’m currently single and not planning to date anyone but stay focused on my work and do great on my career front. I’m delighted to play a lead role in Pandya Store,” he said.

“It is already a successful show, with the show taking a leap and introducing me as a new lead has bought me a huge responsibility to make it more successful. I’m working hard to make the audience of the show fall in love with me.”

‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ actor added about enjoying taking challenges.

“I enjoy taking challenges in life. I feel we enjoy new opportunities only when we are up for taking challenges and are confident. With no much pressure I want to enjoy my journey as Dhaval in the show. I’m sure my hardwork and dedication will help me to win hearts of my audience,” he added.

‘Pandya Store’ also stars Priyanshi Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shabaaz Abdullah Badi in lead roles.