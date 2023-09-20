scorecardresearch
Rohitashv Gour’s daughter welcomed Ganpati Bappa home allowing him to fulfil work commitments

Rohitashv Gour’s daughter welcomed Ganpati Bappa home allowing him to fulfil work commitments
Actor Rohitashv Gour, who is known for his portrayal of Manmohan Tiwari in the superhit television show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, has shared that this time his daughter brought Ganpati Bappa home with his wife preparing the ‘chappan bhog’.

Talking about the festivities and the celebration at his place this year, the actor said, “Ganpati Bappa fills our home with boundless joy and positivity—my unwavering excitement peaks as I gaze at the divine Lord Ganesha idol. We’ve meticulously planned for the past ten days. My daughter brought Bappa home this year, allowing me to focus on my commitments, shooting ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’”.

He further mentioned: “I’m grateful my children have unwavering faith and handle worship with devotion. We performed the Sthapna aarti this morning, and my wife prepared the chappan bhog. Our tradition includes offerings of durva, modak, jaggery, coconut, red flowers, red sandalwood, and camphor.

“My home is graced by family and friends seeking Bappa’s darshan and serving Him brings unique joy. I attribute everything to Bappa’s blessings, praying for the health and happiness of my loved ones.”

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ is a comedy show which revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other’s wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

