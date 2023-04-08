scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rupali Ganguly celebrates b'day on 'Anupamaa' set, says 'I love birthdays'

Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 45th birthday on the sets of 'Anupamaa' and cut a cake. Rupali was joined by the cast and crew of the show to celebrate her birthday

By Agency News Desk

Actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 45th birthday on the sets of her popular show ‘Anupamaa’ and cut a cake. Rupali was joined by the cast and crew of the show to celebrate her birthday, which falls on April 7.

Talking about how her special day was even more special on the sets of ‘Anupamaa’, she said to press: “Birthday special hai because Anupamaa hai. Nahi toh used to be a simple birthday at home with family and few close friends. I am like a child. I love birthdays.”

“I have lots of fun when it’s my birthday. So now coming here and celebrating like this, it is very special because of Anupamaa,” she added.

‘Anupamaa’premiered on July 13, 2020 on Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, it stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna.

It is loosely based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Previous article
Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death
Next article
OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja's three-fer, Rahane's blazing fifty help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians (Ld)

Sports

Super Cup: RoundGlass Punjab FC lose 3-1 against Kerala Blasters FC

News

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' makes $368 mn global debut, sets record

Technology

S.Korea to offer $5.3 bn in financing to EV battery firms

Sports

Odisha partners with AMNS to set up high performance centre, academies in gymnastics

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane blitz, Gaikwad's patient 40 not out help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians

Health & Lifestyle

Jammu Film Festival opens, features films from 11 countries

Sports

Hope to score more runs ahead of WTC final, says Pujara after hitting ton for Sussex

Sports

IPL 2023: Bought for Rs 50 lakh, CSK's Ajinkya Rahane slams fastest fifty of the season vs Mumbai Indians

Technology

S.Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja claims 3/20 as Mumbai Indians struggle to 157/8 against CSK

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

News

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

Sports

IPL 2023: Win over CSK showed Gujarat Titans are capable of defending their title, says Manjrekar

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and others register win

Sports

Top seeds win their matches in All-India Fide-rated chess event in Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: Openers, bowlers help Rajasthan Royals crush Delhi Capitals by 57 runs (ld)

Sports

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat marches to his maiden BWF Super 300 final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US