Satyamvada Singh returns to TV with 'Chand Jalne Laga'

Satyamvada Singh has now joined the cast of romantic drama 'Chand Jalne Laga'.

By Agency News Desk
Satyamvada Singh returns to TV with 'Chand Jalne Laga'
Satyamvada Singh returns to TV with 'Chand Jalne Laga' _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Satyamvada Singh, who made her debut in 2014 with TV show ‘Lapataganj’ and was later seen in popular sitcoms such as ‘Chidiya Ghar’, ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ among others, has now joined the cast of romantic drama ‘Chand Jalne Laga’.

Satyamvada said: “I will be seen essaying a promising role of Shagun Dharamse. She is extremely ambitious, vivacious and a boss lady. The female protogonist Tara (Kanika Mann) will be my employee and I’m not much happy with her and out of hate I make her office hours miserable. The male lead Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) will be my business partner and the story between us has much more to explore about with many interesting twists and turns.”

The actress started her career after a successful career in modelling and winning beauty pageants like ‘Gladrags Mega Model’, ‘Miss Culture World’ India, ‘Miss Uttar Pradesh’ and then later ‘Miss Delhi’, the ‘Most photogenic’ among others.

Satyamvada said she was waiting for a TV comeback.

The actress continued: “I was approached for TV roles but I never wanted to play older roles then my age. I was waiting for the right opportunity and finally I got this one. My last show on TV was in 2019, ‘Divya-Drishti’ and now after four years.”

“Meanwhile I was doing theatre and exploring different places in the country and now I’m returning to TV. I’m feeling blessed. I’m thankful to Sahil Ansari and the production for helping me get this opportunity and casting me for the role.”

‘Chand Jalne Laga’ started airing from October 23.

