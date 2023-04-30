scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Schitt's Creek' star Annie Murphy labeled as cheap version of Margot Robbie

36-year-old Annie Murphy, who portrayed Alexis Rose in the CBC sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' was once labelled as a cheap version of Margot Robbie.

By Agency News Desk

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Annie Murphy was once labelled as a cheap version of Margot Robbie. The 36-year-old actress, who portrayed Alexis Rose in the CBC sitcom, has shared a troll who compared her to the bombshell Aussie actress if she was bought on the budget store Wish.

“I was told by a man on the internet that I look like Margot Robbie if she was ordered from Wish.com,” she told Us Weekly magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

What’s more, she’s often been stopped by fans of the show on the street who tell her she looks like the actress that plays Alexis. She said, “The most common things fans ask me is, ‘Has anyone told you that you kind of look like that girl from Schitt’s Creek?'”

The Emmy-winning star also said she has Hollywood actress Kate Winslet’s phone number.

She told the publication: “The most starstruck I’ve been was meeting Kate Winslet. I asked her for her number. She’s the most famous person in my contacts.”

Meanwhile, the actress previously said that she cried “12 times a day” before being diagnosed with depression.

The star said how she struggled during the pandemic after moving back into her family home in Canada when she went for a planned vacation and filming on new series “Kevin Can F*** Himself” was delayed.

She told The Zoe Report, “My mom was like, ‘You’re crying 12 times a day hysterically, to the point where your teeth are chattering. That’s not normal.’ “

She went to a therapist, who diagnosed her with depression, and she admitted she was worried about what people would think if they knew.

She added, “I was like, ‘Damn it, I’m depressed.’ Urgh…. A lot of people are going to think that I sound like I’m playing a tiny violin for myself.”

“‘Oh, you’re rich and famous. Why the f*** are you sad? You have nothing to be sad about.’ But I’m not going to post photos of me covered in my own snot, lying on the floor, unable to get up. I don’t want people to have to see that.”

Annie said she wasn’t sure if she would have “been able to do (her) job” if filming on “Kevin Can F*** Himself” had started as planned.

She explained, “(And) as excited as I was to get this huge part on (the show), I do not think if I had gone to work when I was supposed to go to work, I would have been able to do my job.”

Now, Annie is helped by regular therapy and anti-depressants and she admitted they have saved her life. She said, “I do not cry every single day on the floor 12 times… I am able to focus on other things in my life.”

“Now, honestly, if a friend’s like, ‘I’m having a really hard time,’ I’m like, ‘Get on drugs. Get on drugs!’ You don’t have to be on drugs for the whole time, but they truly, truly saved my life in the sense that I was not a functional human being and I was able to be a functional human being.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan: My love stories will go with me to the grave
Next article
Clever Dhoni is managing CSK and himself brilliantly in IPL 2023: Sanjay Manjrekar
This May Also Interest You
News

Tiger on 7 years of 'Baaghi': It gave me an identity & a life in industry

News

Paps: ‘Darr lagta hai’; Kangana Ranaut replies: ‘Lagna hi chahiye’

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Punjab Kings

Sports

'We've got great belief in the group,' says Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Sports

Ten-time National champ Hemanth Muddappa begins 2023 in style with a double

Sports

Every cricketer aspires to be a part of the MI dressing room due to its legacy in IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son posts his throwback pic while playing golf

Sports

'It was a no-brainer': Moody slams DC's decision to send Axar at no.7 in chase against SRH

News

Adele supports ‘fiancé’ at Lakers basketball game

Sports

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers

News

'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey slammed for posting photos with animals at zoo

News

Florence Pugh says there wasn't awkward moment with ex on set of 'A Good Person'

Technology

Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design

News

Ayush Shrivastava auditioned for some other role in ‘Chamak’ but bagged a different one

News

Music was the winner this past week

News

Abhishek Bachchan responds to Internet user who asked him about Aishwarya Rai

Sports

'He's grown as a leader after being entrusted with captaincy mid-season in 2013': Pollard on 10 years of captain Rohit

Technology

Nearly 80% of iPhone users now own an Apple Watch

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US