Shefali Jariwala: Delhi's Chole Bhature, CP's street chaat are my favourites

Actress Shefali Jariwala has expressed her love for the national capital, and its unique charm, revealing that the ‘chole bhature’ and street chaat from Connaught Place (CP) are her absolute favourite delicacies.

Best known as ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, Shefali made her television debut with wedding fantasy thriller ‘Shaitani Rasmein’, and is seen as ‘Kapalika’ in the supernatural drama.

The actress, who was in Delhi for the promotions of the show, took a delightful detour of the city, and discussed her culinary cravings.

She also spoke about the sacrifice the actors make for their work commitments.

Shefali is not just a fitness enthusiast, but also someone who appreciates the flavours of the diverse Indian cuisine.

While in Delhi, the city known for its rich culinary heritage, Shefali couldn’t resist expressing her fondness for the local delights, particularly chole bhature, and street-side chaat from the iconic Connaught Place.

Despite her tight work commitments during this visit, Shefali lamented missing out on the opportunity to relish these Delhi delicacies.

Talking about the same, the actress known for her work in ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ said: “Delhi’s chole bhature and street chaat from CP are my absolute favourites. Unfortunately, my schedule didn’t allow me to indulge this time, but the next time I’m in Delhi, I’m making it a point to spare some time and savour these local treats.”

Shefali, who was a part of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13, further said: “As much as I understand nobody should refrain from eating from what makes them happy but as actors our work comes first and sometimes to we have to let go from eating many favourite foods in order to stay fit as our role demands it.”

Shefali, who frequents Delhi two-four times a month due to work commitments, expressed her love for the city and its unique charm.

“Delhi holds a special place in my heart. The vibrant energy, the delicious food, and even the winter chill – everything about Delhi is charming. I always look forward to my visits here,” she added.

‘Shaitani Rasmein’ airs on Star Bharat.