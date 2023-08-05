scorecardresearch
Shrenu Parikh reminisces her modelling days: No one knew me back then

Shrenu Parikh, who has completed more than a decade in the television industry reminisced her early days of modelling

Actress Shrenu Parikh, who has completed more than a decade in the television industry reminisced her early days of modelling, and how she has made a ‘comfortable’ space for herself in the showbiz. Shrenu’s first television appearance was a cameo role in the show ‘Zindgi Ka Har Rang…Gulaal’ in 2010. She then bagged her first television lead role in the show ‘Havan’ in 2011.

Shrenu said: “Not everyone knows, but I started my career with a modelling assignment, for which I got only Rs 700. Since I was five years old, I always wanted to become an actor. I would enact scenes from many shows and mimic the actors thinking of myself as an actor.”

“I remember, in the initial days, I used to travel from Vadodara to Mumbai, give 6-8 auditions, and travel back to my hometown the same day. In fact, my parents also used to travel with me every time.”

“No one actually knew me back then, but through a lot of hard work and dedication, I feel I have made a comfortable space for myself in the television industry. However, I am not taking it for granted and even after a decade in the industry, I will continue to entertain viewers by experimenting with my characters,” she shared.

Shrenu, who is playing a lead in the show ‘Maitree’, is currently seen in a pregnant avatar.

Talking about the same, Shrenu said: “In the last 10 years of my career in the industry, ‘Maitree’ is the first time I have played the role of a pregnant woman with a baby bump. It was a unique experience and while I have always watched such sequences on screen, I used to wonder what it would be like to have a baby bump and shoot.”

“It was an interesting challenge, and I am blessed to have received so much love and appreciation from the team and my fans. Moreover, during my journey, I got to work with the best producers and channels.”

The actress said she owes everything to her family and her lovely fans, and she vows to continue entertaining them with newer roles and experimenting with her characters whenever possible.

“In fact, it is because of my lovely fans and the support of my family that I have been able to reach this stage. My parents have actually been there with me through thick and thin, they have given me unconditional love and support, and without them, this journey wouldn’t have been possible truly. Hence, I would like to dedicate this decade to them and my lovely fans,” she added.

The show follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have gone through many ups and downs of life together.

In the recent episodes, viewers saw how Saaransh (played by Kunal Karan Kapoor) provoked Nandini against Maitree, making her so angry that she was even ready to kill her soul sister. Thankfully, Maitree and the entire family came to know about their true intentions in time and got Nandini and Saaransh arrested by the police.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, viewers will witness how Nandish will get stuck in a drug racket. But will Maitree be able to save Nandish from the drug racket? Or lose him forever?

‘Maitree’ airs on Zee TV.

