scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are not reuniting for Entertainment Ki Raat; Fans waiting for SuMaan reunion

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan played the lead roles of Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore respectively in the hit Star Plus show Imlie.

By Pooja Tiwari
Sumbul Touqeer Khan And Fahmaan Khan are not reuniting for Entertainment Ki Raat FANS WAITING FOR SUMAAN REUNION
Sumbul Touqeer Khan And Fahmaan Khan are not reuniting for Entertainment Ki Raat FANS WAITING FOR SUMAAN REUNION

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan played the lead roles of Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore respectively in the hit Star Plus show Imlie. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry and started shipping them as AryLie.

There were speculations that Imlie duo Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan might reunite for the much-awaited show Entertainment Ki Raat. The Speculations about the SuMaan reunion in Entertainment Ki Raat started doing the rounds after the official social media handle the show’s teaser with the caption, “It’s time to go on a laughter ride with Fahmaan and Sumbul.”

While the post left their fans elated, the Entertainment portal has got an exclusive update about Sumbul and Fahmaan’s appearance in the show. Well, according to the information we’ve received, the duo isn’t going to be seen together in Entertainment Ki Raat.

| Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Sumbul touqeer khan and fahmaan khan are not reuniting for entertainment ki raat; fans waiting for sumaan reunion
Previous article
On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty
Next article
Ashi Singh likes to spend with her furry friends, says 'they are family'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ashi Singh likes to spend with her furry friends, says 'they are family'

News

On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

Sports

Kerala deaf team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship

Technology

Lava launches new smartphone with 6.5-inch display under Rs 10K

Technology

Pixel phone users randomly getting free cash from Google

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,880 new Covid cases

News

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

News

Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

Technology

ESA mission to probe Jupiter's icy moons to launch on Thursday

News

Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

Fashion and Lifestyle

For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's knock takes pressure off the batting unit, opines SRH skipper Aiden Markram

News

YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app

Technology

IIT-K partners with defence PSU to focus on innovation

News

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to return with season 2 of audio series 'Virus 2062'

Technology

Digital health pioneer Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US