Sumbul touqeer khan and fahmaan khan are not reuniting for entertainment ki raat; fans waiting for sumaan reunion

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan played the lead roles of Imlie and Aryan Singh Rathore respectively in the hit Star Plus show Imlie. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry and started shipping them as AryLie.

There were speculations that Imlie duo Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan might reunite for the much-awaited show Entertainment Ki Raat. The Speculations about the SuMaan reunion in Entertainment Ki Raat started doing the rounds after the official social media handle the show’s teaser with the caption, “It’s time to go on a laughter ride with Fahmaan and Sumbul.”

While the post left their fans elated, the Entertainment portal has got an exclusive update about Sumbul and Fahmaan’s appearance in the show. Well, according to the information we’ve received, the duo isn’t going to be seen together in Entertainment Ki Raat.