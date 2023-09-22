Tony Kakkar to 'IBD 3' contestant: Would like you to choreograph my next music video

Youth music sensation Tony Kakkar, who is set to grace the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, was left awestruck by contestant Vipul Khandpal’s act, and shared that the latter was an assistant choreographer for his song ‘Kanta Laga’. Tony sang the song ‘Kanta Laga’ along with his sister Neha Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is set to unveil its Top five contestants as they gear up for the ‘Race to Finale’. As the competition inches its way to the finale, the ‘toofani’ contestants — Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Aniket Chauhan, Vipul Khandapal, Boogie LLB and Shivanshu Soni — impress the entire nation and secure their place in the Top five.

In the upcoming episode, Tony and the social media influencer Manisha Rani make a special appearance to promote their latest song, ‘Jamna ke Paar’. But it was contestant Vipul and choreographer Pankaj Thapa’s act to the song ‘Saiyyan’ that leaves Tony astonished.

Talking to Vipul, Tony said: “I am speechless. The meaning of ‘speechless’ has been defined by you. I cannot address you as Vipul and Pankaj, I want to call you ‘sir’. Dancing is not easy as it requires a lot of practice, and I would like to thank platforms like India’s Best Dancer who give an opportunity to dancers to showcase their talent. Vipul, you have gained so many fans across India, and we are also big fans of yours. I am happy that you have come a long way in life.”

Tony also reveals a very interesting story about Vipul, saying, “I would like to tell everyone that Vipul was an assistant choreographer for one of my songs, which I sang with my sister, Neha, and Honey Singh, which is ‘Kanta Laga’. Vipul is from Delhi and I have a soft spot for all Dilliwalas and my heart is with you.”

“I want you to go ahead and be the winner of the show and do well. I also want to tell you that ‘Kanta Laga’ had you as assistant choreographer, but I would like you to choreograph my next music video,” added Tony.

The upcoming episode also sees the presence of the cast of ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, – Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Mishkat Varma, and Anuj Sullere.

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.