scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Ulka Gupta, who is set to enter the television show ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’, has shared about the dimensions of her character in the show.

Ulka will be seen portraying the role of Shyam Mohini, whom she describes as carefree and arrogant.

The actress said that both these qualities of her character will render a new hue to the show and its narrative.

As the story unfolds, the upcoming episodes will also see Manish Khanna taking on the role of Vikramjit, who aims to take over the kingdom of Vallabhgarh with the help of Senapati Samrat (Vineet Chaudhury).

Talking about her part, Ulka shared: “For me, stepping into Shyam Mohini’s shoes in ‘Dhruv Tara’ is an amazing chance. My character Shyam Mohini’s carefree essence and a dash of arrogance will paint a fresh stroke in the show’s canvas. Be prepared for a riveting journey packed with feelings and unexpected moments. Shyam Mohini is all set to take you on an enthralling ride that’ll surely keep you glued.”

Manish, who will take up the role of Vikramjit, expressed: “Being a part of ‘Dhruv Tara’ as Vikramjit is truly remarkable. Vikramjit, the ruler of Vikramgarh, is determined to conquer Vallabhgarh alongside Senapati’s aid. His intentions introduce a new layer of intrigue to the tale. Hold tight for an exhilarating escapade filled with power play, concealed truths, and turns that’ll leave you at the edge of your seat.”

‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

–IANS

aa/prw

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!
Next article
Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark
This May Also Interest You
Technology

X close to breaking even, video calls arriving soon: CEO Linda Yaccarino

News

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' sets TIFF premiere 

Sports

Future stars from Americas to battle for final spot in U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Sports

Owner of chess team takes up motor-racing franchise in Indian Supercross Racing League

Technology

Video calls arriving on X soon, confirms CEO Yaccarino

Sports

Kerala Blasters FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal

Technology

Check Point acquires Perimeter 81 for $490 mn to boost its security tools

Health & Lifestyle

Maha reports first Covid fatality in months; experts monitor Omicron sub-variant situation

Sports

Hangzhou awarded BWF World Tour Finals hosting rights until 2026

News

Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

News

Anurag Kashyap on 'Gangs of Wasseypur': I have never seen such stupid gangsters

Sports

West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax

Sports

Mark Coles steps down as head coach of Pakistan women’s cricket team

News

David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5

Sports

Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC

News

Alia Bhatt says her ‘Heart of Stone’ character is reflection of her roots

Health & Lifestyle

Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish

News

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US