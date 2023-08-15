Vibha Chibber opens up on modern matriarchy, her character in 'Neerja'

Veteran actor Vibha Chibber as ‘Pishimaa’ in ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ showcases her talent in bringing the character to life. In the midst of shifting societal norms, her character embodies the blend of tradition and strength that defines contemporary matriarchs.

In the show, Pishimaa acts as a protective figure for her family, making sacrifices for her brothers and their home. She aims to bring unity and happiness to her family. Yet, she struggles to accept Neerja’s (played by Aastha Sharma) presence in Abeer’s (played by Rajveer Singh) life, as she thinks Neerja is a misfit to the family.

Talking about her role, Vibha said: “I believe in maintaining family ties without being too strict. We should remember our origins while also embracing change. Adapting to the evolving times is imperative. Portraying a matriarch who values tradition with the changing world is a distinct challenge.”

“Pishimaa’s resilience and devotion to family values, alongside her entrenched beliefs that currently hinder her acceptance of Neerja, define her character. Her embodiment epitomises the essence of a true matriarch. As the story unfolds, it will be interesting to see if she eventually embraces the differences. I am grateful for the opportunity to convey this message, offering invaluable insights to viewers,” she added.

Currently in the show, Pishimaa stops Neerja from joining post-wedding celebrations with Abeer and restricts her from household tasks that a new daughter-in-law should ideally be doing.

In the upcoming track of the show, viewers will get to see how Pishimaa is giving Neerja a hard time and she doesn’t want her to get close to Abeer. She challenges Neerja, giving her an ultimatum to prove her worth or face the possibility of being returned to the orphanage from where she came.

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ airs on COLORS.