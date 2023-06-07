scorecardresearch
12th edition of Drukyul's Literature Festival scheduled for August 4-6

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Bhutan Echoes, the literary festival in Bhutan has announced the return of Drukyul’s Literature Festival (DLF) for its 12th edition with the theme ‘Reconnecting and Reviving’.

From August 4 to 6, festival-goers can expect a lineup of over 35 in-person sessions and programmes celebrating the rich tapestry of literature, art, and culture.

The Royal University of Bhutan auditorium will be the festival venue and several pop-up art exhibitions, music performances, interactive workshops, spoken-word open mic nights, poetry readings, and film screenings will be organised.

This year’s festival aims not only to provide an escape into the realm of stories but also to explore the pressing issues we all confront in this new reality. From redefining travel and rebuilding human connections post-pandemic to addressing environmental concerns, the economy, and holistic well-being, DLF 2023 offers something for everyone.

The author line-up includes Vikas Swarup, Pawo Choyning Dorji (writer, and director of Bhutan’s first Oscar-nominated film (‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’), French artist Benjamin Flouw known for his children’s books on nature, Geetanjali Shree, author of the first novel translated from an Indian language to win the International Booker Prize, Binod Chaudhary.

Previous festival directors and producer Namita Gokhale, writer, publisher, and director of Jaipur Literature Festival, Mita Kapur, writer and CEO of Siyahi, and Pramod Kumar KG, Managing Director of Eka Archiving Services, will also attend the festival.

–IANS

