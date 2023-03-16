scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

By News Bureau

Raichur (Karnataka), March 16 (IANS) Mantralaya seer Dr Subudendra Teertha Swamiji on Thursday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai “not to test their patience” in connection with establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur.

Addressing the agitators who have been staging a protest for 308 days at the protest site, the seer stated that the message has been sent to the state as well as to the Central government towards establishing AIIMS in Raichur.

“Raichur is a golden land. It is known as the rice bowl where two rivers flow. The district has lost the IIT already. Do not test our patience. If patience is lost, things are going to be difficult,” he warned.

“IIT should have been allotted to Raichur. We lost it. When a person who is hungry is fed, it is well received. When it is given to a person who is not hungry it is not valued. The AIIMS model is inappropriate. From this platform I am appealing to PM Modi and CM Bommai that they should listen to the demand of agitators to establish the AIIMS,” he said.

The seer also told agitators not to get disheartened as their demand is justified.

–IANS

mka/vd

Previous article
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum
Next article
Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US