scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Antibiotics, western diet raise inflammatory bowel disease risk in kids

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, May 15 (IANS) Children and adolescents face greater risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) when exposed to antibiotics or a western diet at early ages, according to researchers, including one of Indian origin.

A meta-analysis of 36 observational studies representing approximately 6.4 million children showed that any exposure to antibiotics before age five was linked to a three times greater risk of paediatric IBD, and exposure to four or more courses of antibiotics to a 3.5 times greater risk.

“Paediatric IBD cases are rising globally, and approximately one in four of all IBD cases are now diagnosed before age 21,” said Nisha Thacker, the study’s lead author and a gastrointestinal dietitian at The University of Newcastle in Australia.

A unique concern about paediatric IBD is the impact that the inflammation has on a child’s growth and the progression of puberty, so parents should be aware of this condition and the modifiable factors that influence it.

Further, lower socioeconomic status was associated with a 65 per cent lower risk of childhood IBD. Greater consumption of vegetables was also protective, as was having two or more siblings, and being exposed to pets during childhood.

The findings, presented at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2023, showed that exposure to animals and having only one toilet are protective of IBD. It indicates that excessive hygiene can reduce microbes in the environment and interfere with development of a robust microbiome, Thacker said.

Basic hygiene is recommended but allowing children to play outdoors and interact with pets in a safe environment appears to be beneficial for developing a strong immune system.

“Many of these factors can impact our gut microbiota and may have a particularly strong effect in a child,” Thacker said. “A Western diet, high in sugars and ultra-processed foods and low in vegetables, is a prime example.”

Another risk factor is early exposure to secondhand smoke, which doubled the risk of IBD in children.

Thacker advised families with young children to emphasise a diet rich in vegetables and minimally processed whole foods, use antibiotics cautiously in early childhood, consider adopting a pet, prevent secondhand smoke exposure and avoid excessive worry about hygiene, especially in high income countries.

If a family has a history of IBD or a child has a history of eczema/rhinitis, encouraging breastfeeding, followed by a healthy diet pattern for the child, may minimise compounding effects of a western diet on the genetic risk.

–IANS

rvt/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anna Kendrick wanted to tell a story about toxic, abusive relationship with 'Alice, Darling'
This May Also Interest You
News

Anna Kendrick wanted to tell a story about toxic, abusive relationship with 'Alice, Darling'

Sports

IPL 2023: There was great maturity in Rinku Singh's shot selection, says Parthiv Patel

Sports

All our hard-work paid off, says Hockey Haryana coach after winning 13th Sub-Jr Women National

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas

News

'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Simon Pegg says he hid alcoholism while filming 'Mission: Impossible III'

Sports

More injury concerns for England ahead of Ireland, Ashes Tests

News

Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

News

Big B takes bike ride with stranger to reach set on time

News

Taylor Swift pauses 'Bad Blood' to tell security to lay off fan at show

Technology

Crypto exchange Binance exits Canada market due to new policies

Sports

Korea's Kim finishes second as Day returns to winner's circle after five years

Sports

Wu scores twice to help Shanghai edge Zhejiang in Chinese Super League

Technology

Meta patches FB bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

Sports

Manchester City move to within a win of title after dramatic Sunday

Sports

Barca secure La Liga title, relegation fight stays close

Sports

Leipzig shock Bremen late in Bundesliga

Sports

Dortmund counting on positive mindset to catch up in German title race

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US