Beds, wards reserved for heat stroke patients in UP

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has asked the CMOs and CMSs of all government hospitals to reserve 10-15 beds in the emergency departments and create separate wards for patients suffering from heat-related diseases, including diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and abdominal pain.

Additionally, at least two beds should be reserved in the ICU, he said.

Besides, he directed the officials to ensure prompt availability of symptomatic treatment and make adequate arrangements of glucose, ORS, and medicine for vomiting, stomach pain and gas.

Pathak further stressed that hospitals should ensure heat protection to patients.

To accomplish this, fans, coolers, air conditioners, etc. should be operational, and a sufficient number of water coolers should be installed to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience in accessing cool and clean water.

Meanwhile, with persistent heat wave giving rise to cases of dehydration, diarrhoea, indigestion and heat strokes, experts have cautioned people to avoid exposure to direct sun and keep themselves hydrated.

Government doctors have also been advised by the health department to ensure adequate stock of necessary medications to deal with such cases.

They have been asked to put the health of those who are most at risk like children, pregnant women, elderly, and people with comorbidities, first in order to shield them from the harmful effects of heat.

According to officials of outpatient departments (OPDs) and inpatient departments (IPDs) of government hospitals, there has been considerable rise in cases of dehydration, diarrhoea, indigestion and heat strokes in recent days.

At King George’s Medical University (KGMU), three to four cases of heat stroke are reported daily. In addition, 80 to 100 cases of dehydration, diarrhoea, indigestion and low blood pressure too are being reported every day.

This is sharp contrast to figures just a week ago when number of such cases were 20 to 30.

The 700 patients that Lokbandhu Hospital sees each day, include 120 to 150 who have heat-related ailments. Notably, just 10 days before, similar problems impacted only 40-50 people.

At SPM Civil and Balrampur hospitals the number of patients seeking treatment for summer illnesses has increased from 50 to 150 daily in less than a week.

Prof K.K. Gupta of KGMU medicine department said people are experiencing severe stomach ache and vomiting due to excessive consumption of junk food and seeds, resulting in dyspepsia.

“It is crucial for people to be aware that hot weather can trigger stomach upsets,” he added.

