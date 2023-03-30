scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Centre gives full basic customs duty exemption on import of drugs for rare diseases

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) In a significant step, the Centre has given full exemption from basic customs duty on all drugs as well as food for special medical purposes imported for treatment of all rare diseases and personal use under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021, through a general exemption notification.

This would facilitate smooth availability of drugs for treatment of critical and rare diseases, official sources said.

The government has also fully exempted Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), used in treatment of various forms of cancers, from basic customs duty.

Drugs or medicines generally attract basic customs duty of 10 per cent, while some categories of life saving drugs and vaccines attract a concessional rate of 5 per cent or nil charges.

To avail this exemption, the individual importer has to produce a certificate from the central or state director health services or from the district medical officer or civil surgeon of the district.

While exemptions have already been provided to specified drugs for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy or Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the government has been receiving many representations seeking customs duty relief for drugs and medicines used in the treatment of other rare diseases.

Drugs or special foods required for the treatment of these diseases are expensive and need to be imported. It is estimated that for a child weighing 10 kg, the annual cost of treatment for some rare diseases, may vary from Rs 10 lakh to more than Rs 1 crore per year with treatment being lifelong and drug dose and cost, increasing with age and weight.

This exemption will result in substantial cost savings and provide much needed relief to the patients.

–IANS

ans/dpb

Previous article
Jeremy Renner broke 8 ribs in 14 places in snow plow accident
Next article
India reports 40% jump in new Covid cases, Delhi govt calls emergency meet
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

India reports 40% jump in new Covid cases, Delhi govt calls emergency meet

News

Jeremy Renner broke 8 ribs in 14 places in snow plow accident

News

Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar are expecting their first child

Technology

Gaming firm Electronic Arts laying off about 6% of its workforce

Technology

India's PC, tablet market grew 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022

Technology

HP Inc to further boost its local manufacturing footprint in India: CEO

Technology

Google denies it copied ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Sports

Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first game in IPL 2023: Report

Review

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa Movie Review | An Action Hero

Sports

Spain Masters 2023: Sindhu, Srikanth, Praneeth move into second round; Satwik-Chirag forfeit match

Sports

Miami Open: Cirstea upsets Sabalenka, reaches first WTA 1000 semifinal in a decade

Sports

Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra

News

Adipurush poster launched

Sports

Boxing can be dropped from Olympics, if IBA goes ahead with its threats to judges, referees

Sports

Khelo India WHL: HAR Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 17-0

Sports

Global Chess League from June 21

Sports

Shakib surpasses Southee to become leading T20I wicket-taker

Sports

IOC gives final confirmation to Mumbai hosting IOC Session in October 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US