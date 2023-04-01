scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 416 Covid cases, highest daily tally in over seven months

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) In a concerning development, the national capital reported 416 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, the highest daily count in over seven months, as per the health bulletin issued by the health department.

The city’s positivity rate also remained high at 14.37 per cent.

To address the concerns surrounding the spike in the number of Covid cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held a review meeting on Friday. He assured the residents of Delhi that the government is implementing all the necessary measures, and there is no immediate cause for panic.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry released data reporting 2,994 fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases rose to 16,354, taking the country’s overall Covid tally to 4.47 crore.

The death toll increased to 5,30,876 with nine fatalities reported on the same day, including two each from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two reconciled deaths in Kerala.

According to the Health Ministry, the active Covid cases in India account for a meager 0.04 per cent of the total infections, with a high recovery rate of 98.77 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.03 per cent.

–IANS

ssh/arm

Previous article
CWC Qualifier Play-off: Jersey beat PNG, UAE stun Canada in close encounter
Next article
IPL 2023: Mark Wood claims 5-14 as LSG hand Delhi Capitals a 50-run defeat
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Mark Wood claims 5-14 as LSG hand Delhi Capitals a 50-run defeat

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Jersey beat PNG, UAE stun Canada in close encounter

Sports

Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu storms into the final with thrilling win

News

Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera make acting debut in Shayan Khan’s political satire ‘Money Back Guarantee’

Sports

IPL 2023: Bangar hopes to have Patidar back at some stage; Boucher confirms Rohit, Archer fit

Sports

IPL 2023: Smith would be able to help Hardik Pandya with captaincy, feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Sports

IPL 2023: Umran is youngest but experienced as he has played for the country, says Bhuvneshwar

Sports

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayer's 73 on debut helps Lucknow Super Giants reach 193/6 vs Delhi Capitals

News

Zendaya shimmers in deep-blue sari on Day 2 of NMACC opening

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat Knight Riders by seven runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs in rain-hit match

News

Madonna licks guitar as she adds more dates to 40th anniversary tour

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Medanta, Fortis hospitals directed to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

News

James Gray to direct 'Ezekiel Moss'

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen happy with first-ever pole position in Australian Grand Prix

News

John Boyega recollects being 'blown away' by script of 'Breaking'

News

Mahesh Babu, Karthi cheer Nani as 'Dasara' makes Rs 53 cr in 2 days

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US