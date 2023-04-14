scorecardresearch
Dog menace: Child, teenager attacked, bitten in Delhi's Rohini

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Two separate cases of attack by street dogs were reported from Delhi’s Rohini area – one where a six-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of four-five dogs while in the other, a 15-year-old girl was bitten when she was cycling.

CCTV footage of the first incident has surfaced in which the dogs could be seen attacking the kid. According to information, the incident occurred on April 12 at around 9 p.m.

The girl, a resident of Pocket 15 of Rohini, was playing outside her house when suddenly, a pack of dogs appeared and attacked her.

The victim shouted for help. Luckily, a security guard heard her screams, and rushed to her help, chasing away the dogs. The locals said that the dogs had bitten her all over the body.

Local resident Ravi said that menace of dogs has increased in the area. “They attack us everyday. This is happening in all areas. We now fear sending our kids outside,” he said.

The other incident took place in Pocket 15 too where the 15-year-old girl was attacked when she was cycling.

The girl was thrown off the cycle and was brutally bitten by the dog, but somehow saved herself. Her family then took her to hospital.

“I live in fear after the day I was attacked by the stray dog,” she said.

–IANS

atk/vd

Here's the right way to eat chia seeds
Jamie Foxx has '8 unfinished working days' on new film after medical emergency
