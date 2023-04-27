scorecardresearch
DU to launch 'Panchang' on April 28 to disseminate ancient Indian knowledge

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Delhi University (DU) will release a ‘Panchang’ (religious almanac) prepared by it on April 28, which will be shared among the students across the country with an aim to connect the youth to the rich ancient Indian knowledge system and tradition.

The Panchang will be released by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh in the presence of several personalities from the fields of literature and culture, including the varsity’s department heads, teachers, students, and researchers, among others.

The chief guest at the programme will be Ramlal, the all-India Sampark Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The varsity will release the Panchang with a focus on the theme ‘Indian Knowledge Tradition’ on the occasion of its centenary year.

The Panchang has been prepared by the varsity’s Value Addition Courses Committee.

“Our Panchang is more advanced than the Western calendar. It is more scientific and informative. Delhi University’s Value Addition Courses Committee is all set to script a new history on this,” the committee’s president, Niranjan Kumar, told IANS.

“It is quite unfortunate that Panchang has disappeared from our homes as well as from the minds of the youth. Through this Panchang, DU is trying to connect the students to the Indian knowledge system.

“The Western calendar only provides dates and holiday-related information. But the Indian Panchang contains dates, days of the week, ‘nakshatra’, ‘karan’, ‘yog’ etc., along with all our festivals and other important dates,” Kumar added.

The Panchang will be provided for everyone free of cost during the programme at the varsity.

According to DU, it would also tell students about the importance of ‘Indian Panchang’ and the accuracy of mathematical calculations of Panchang in the Indian knowledge tradition.

Describing the launch of the almanac as a historic event, Kumar said that this is happening for the first time in the history of DU when the varsity is releasing a Panchang for the dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge.

“The Panchang will be a useful step in introducing students to the rich and ancient Indian knowledge tradition,” he said.

–IANS

gcb/pgh/arm

