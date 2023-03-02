scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Eating oily fish, flaxseed can protect you against severe Covid

By News Bureau

London, March 2 (IANS) Consuming oily fish like salmon, and flaxseeds and walnuts, that can increase your levels of omega-3 fatty acids, may protect you against severe Covid, according to a study.

The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (AJCN), showed that fatty acids such as EPA and DHA might be protective against contracting and/or suffering adverse outcomes of Covid infection.

People with the highest omega-3 levels were 21 per cent less likely to test positive, and the risk for a positive test was 8 per cent lower for each increase in plasma DHA per cent.

They were also 26 per cent less likely to be hospitalised, and risk for hospitalisation was 11 per cent lower per increase in plasma DHA per cent.

The researchers also pointed out that South Korea and Japan have reported an extremely low severity of Covid-19 disease. Besides masking practices, social distancing policies and other population-wide interventions, it is interesting to note that the Omega-3 Index values of healthy South Korean and Japanese individuals are about 8-12 per cent and 7-11 per cent, respectively. On the contrary, the Omega-3 index in western populations such as the US is just 4-5 per cent. The US remains the most infected in terms of Covid.

“A worldwide pattern linking higher omega-3 fatty acid intakes with lower rates of death with Covid-19 has been documented. Although only suggestive, this observation adds further support for a potential role of omega-3s EPA and DHA in the prevention of fatal Covid-19 disease,” the researchers said.

“This study confirms previous findings that low omega-3 status is associated with increased risk for hospitalisation with Covid-19. We extended these findings by also showing reduced risk for testing positive with the infection and by providing evidence that the risk for death may also be reduced,” said Dr. William S. Harris, from the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI).

“Altogether these results support the practice of increasing consumption of oily fish like salmon or omega-3 fish oil supplements as a potential risk reduction strategy when it comes to Covid-19,” he noted.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Previous article
Anushka Sen-starrer 'Am I Next' to drop on OTT on Women's Day
Next article
Hubble video shows impact of NASA's asteroid defence mission
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Hackers use phishing, malware to target job seekers amid layoffs

Technology

Foxconn to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana

Technology

Hubble video shows impact of NASA's asteroid defence mission

News

Anushka Sen-starrer 'Am I Next' to drop on OTT on Women's Day

News

High chances of 'Killers of the Flower Moon', new 'Indiana Jones' making it to Cannes Film Fest

Sports

Top four teams to battle it out in semi-finals of Prime Volleyball League

Technology

Women constitute just 19% of the sales workforce in India: Report

Technology

Nvidia's latest GPU drivers to upscale blurry videos via AI

Technology

Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut coding platform

Technology

Clock's ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati explored new relationship dynamics during 'Rana Naidu' shoot

Sports

You can't survive on this pitch with defence: Harbhajan covers Gill's poor show in Indore

Sports

WPL 2023: Don't expect us to just operate with the same four in the whole tournament, says Hesson on overseas slots

News

Suniel Shetty says his MMA series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is human story

Sports

Alvaro Rodriguez saves a point for Real Madrid and becomes the youngest derby goalscorer in the 21st century

News

Sonakshi Sinha to join 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' cast

News

Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever mull over who will carry forward nation's comic legacy in 'Pop Kaun' promo

Health & Lifestyle

115 surgeries conducted under Cochlear Implant Scheme this year: K'taka Health Min

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US