scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Epidemic kills all black sea urchins in Gulf of Aqaba: Israeli researchers

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, May 25 (IANS) Israeli researchers found that within just a few months a deadly epidemic killed all black sea urchin population in the Red Sea’s Gulf of Aqaba, Tel Aviv University said.

The researchers on Wednesday noted that this situation is unprecedented in the entire documented history of the Gulf whose shores include Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Xinhua news agency reported.

The black sea urchin disappearance threatens to destroy the gulf’s coral reefs, as the urchins feed on algae and prevent them from taking over and suffocating the corals that compete with them for sunlight, they warned.

The researchers predict that the entire population of these sea urchins, in both the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, will shortly get sick and die, as extensive mortality has already been observed off the coasts of Greece and Turkey.

The research team has sent an urgent report describing the situation to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, calling for establishing a broodstock black sea urchins population so it will be possible to return them to nature when necessary.

The researchers assume that the source of the deadly epidemic is a pathogenic ciliate parasite that has spread from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
KIUG 2022, table tennis: Delhi University girls secure quarterfinal berth
Next article
IPL 2023, Eliminator: Madhwal's 5/5 helps MI advance to Qualifier 2 with 81-run with win over LSG (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Madhwal's 5/5 helps MI advance to Qualifier 2 with 81-run with win over LSG (ld)

Sports

KIUG 2022, table tennis: Delhi University girls secure quarterfinal berth

Sports

Oman name provisional squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Madhwal's sensational 5/5 helps MI thrash LSG by 81 runs, advance to Qualifier 2

Sports

Don't think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into ODI setup: Dinesh Karthik

Sports

Rohit Sharma reflects on India's WTC final journey, says job is not done yet

Sports

KIUG 2022: Kabir Hans aims to win gold medal for KIIT University

Technology

Meta conducts another layoff round, 6K jobs to be axed

Sports

Men's Cricket WC Qualifiers: Ackermann, Klaassen, van der Merwe prominent absentees in Netherlands squad

Sports

Mentality and style of play of Indian teams is similar to English clubs, feels West Ham United's Baptiste

Sports

Shotgun World Cup: Anantjeet, Ganemat finish sixth in mixed team skeet event

News

Indira Varma cast in new series of ‘Doctor Who’

Sports

IPL 2023: Wadhera's late blitz takes MI to 182/8 against LSG despite Naveen's four-fer

News

'Film wrongly publicised, terms & conditions violated', alleges real-life hero behind 'Bandaa'

Sports

PSV Eindhoven head coach Van Nistelrooy resigns

Health & Lifestyle

'Even deadlier': WHO chief cautions world over next pandemic

News

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Sports

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US