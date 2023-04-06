scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Explained : How Covid leads to organ damage in adults?

By Agency News Desk

New York, April 6 (IANS) Covid-19 damages the cells lining the smallest blood vessels, choking off blood flow, leading to organ damage, according to a study.

The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, could pave the way for new treatments to save lives at a time when hundreds of people are still dying from Covid-19 each day.

Even after three years since the emergence of Covid, much remains unknown about how it causes severe disease, including the widespread organ damage beyond just the lungs.

To understand, a multidisciplinary team from the University of Emory in the US, studied multiple datasets to examine the biochemistry of blood from Covid patients and compared it to non-Covid patients.

“One unique pathway that stood out was related to vessel health and blood flow,” said Cheryl Maier, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, at Emory’s School of Medicine.

Further, the team created cutting-edge models of the smallest blood vessels, expected to be the most sensitive to altered blood flow. The models allowed them to visualise how blood from Covid-19 patients versus other patients might be flowing in the human body.

They found that Covid-19 patients had severely high levels of a blood protein called fibrinogen. It causes red blood cells (RBC) to clump together, altering blood flow and directly damaging the endothelial glycocalyx — a gelatinous protective layer lining the microvessels.

When the researchers combined plasma from Covid patients with RBC in lab-made blood vessels, they could visualise the cellular aggregation and quantify the destruction of the endothelial cell glycocalyx.

Taken together, these data suggest that the fibrinogen-induced red blood cell aggregation and resulting microvascular damage could be the major pathway by which Covid causes organ damage and even death.

There’s presently no medications targeting high fibrinogen in the blood.

However the team has done exploratory research using therapeutic plasma exchange: removing plasma with high fibrinogen from Covid-19 patients and replacing it with donor plasma that has normal fibrinogen levels.

According to Maier, the discovery is critical because it provides a target that might help save lives.

–IANS

rvt/vd

A

Previous article
Pritha Bakshi shares her fitness regime that helped perform in 'Virodh'
Next article
Vivek Sharma says his debut film 'Chal Zindagi' is a slice-of-life movie
This May Also Interest You
News

Vivek Sharma says his debut film 'Chal Zindagi' is a slice-of-life movie

News

Pritha Bakshi shares her fitness regime that helped perform in 'Virodh'

News

A cappella group Penn Masala to embark on India tour from May 19

Technology

IT Ministry unveils key amendments to online gaming rules, industry elated

Sports

USA, UAE qualify for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

News

Aditi Sharma redesigns her 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' makeup room for a personal touch

News

Apurva Asrani, Vivek Agnihotri slam KJo for remark on Anushka Sharma's career

Health & Lifestyle

Andhra Pradesh launches Family Doctor Programme

News

Tina Datta , Jay Bhanushali -starrer ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ is about humans resisting change

Technology

Google to restrict personal loan apps from accessing user's contacts, photos

News

From choreography to acting to being a homemaker, Hetal Yadav on doing it all

Technology

Apple unveiling VR headset at WWDC, says 'last hope' to convince investors

News

Raveena Tandon gets angry as fan pushes her daughter

Sports

IPL 2023: Player of Hetmyer's calibre should bat after Buttler and Samson, says Tom Moody

News

Olivia Wilde wants ex Jason Sudeikis to pay childcare costs, legal bill

News

Tarun Gahlot couldn't shave his face for 7-8 months for 'Bholaa'

News

'Panipat' actor Mohit Anand to be brat in Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer 'Gumraah'

News

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' real cast gives a walkthrough in their reel life

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US