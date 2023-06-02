scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 2 (IANS) The first drug therapy to slow the progression of nearsightedness in children could be on the horizon, suggest results of a new clinical trial.

About one in three adults worldwide is nearsighted, and the global prevalence of myopia is predicted to increase to 50 per cent by 2050.

The three-year study found that a daily drop in each eye of a low dose of atropine, a drug used to dilate pupils, was better than a placebo at limiting eyeglass prescription changes and inhibiting elongation of the eye in nearsighted children aged 6 to 10.

That elongation leads to myopia, or nearsightedness, which starts in young kids and continues to get worse into the teen years before levelling off in most people.

In addition to requiring life-long vision correction, nearsightedness increases the risk for retinal detachment, macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma later in life — and most corrective lenses don’t do anything to stop myopia progression.

“The idea of keeping eyeballs smaller isn’t just so people’s glasses are thinner — it would also be so that in their 70s they don’t suffer visual impairment,” said lead author Karla Zadnik, Professor and dean of the College of Optometry at The Ohio State University.

Animal studies years ago hinted at atropine’s ability to slow the growth of the eye, but the full-strength drug’s interference with near vision and concerns about pupil dilation hindered early considerations of its potential as a human therapy for myopia.A

More recent research has suggested a low dose of atropine might help.

In the study, published in JAMA Ophthalmology, the team assessed the drug’s effectiveness in 489 children aged 6 to 10.

The drugs’ safety was assessed in a larger sample of 573 participants that also included children as young as 3 and up to age 16.

The most common side effects were sensitivity to light, allergic conjunctivitis, eye irritation, dilated pupils and blurred vision, although reports of these side effects were few.

The experimental drug is made without preservatives, and if federally approved as a therapy, would be distributed in single-use packaging for convenience and to prevent contamination, the researchers noted.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fierce first look of Nikhil Siddhartha's next film 'Swayambhu' unveiled
Next article
Puneet Chandok, AWS India & South Asia head, moves on
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

News

Ileana shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US