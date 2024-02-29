FDCI presents ‘Earth Song’ at Bharat Tex

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANSlife) The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) showcases ‘Earth Song’ at the ongoing Bharat Tex expo, a global textile event sponsored by the Ministry of Textiles at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Bharat Tex expo aims to present India’s entire textile value chain and also highlight strengths in fashion, traditional crafts, and sustainability initiatives.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI said, “FDCI was delighted to present this unique showcase with 13 well-acclaimed designers. We are thankful to the textile ministry for joining hands with us to power this memorable event at the Bharat Mandapam Amphitheatre. The event aimed to exhibit the exponential growth of sustainable fashion, illustrating the evolution from conventional attire to a refreshing representation of style. Each designer brought a unique perspective, demonstrating the transformation journey.”

The show was a tapestry of Indian tradition and technology attracting the best and the brightest from the textile world. A celebration of India’s young and upcoming designers, converging at the world-class convention centre.

The 13 designers, Payal Jain, Nitin Bal, Khadiwala, Anjali Kalia, Studio Medium, Sunita Shankar, Shruti Sancheti, Anavila, Karomi Crafts, Ka-Sha, Eka, Suket Dhir, And Hemang Aggarwal unveiled their latest creations, showcasing a seamless blend of innovation and artisanal craftsmanship. The collection was a cohesive use of elements like earth; spice and natural dyes as also upcycled, handcrafted sustainable textiles conforming to the theme.

