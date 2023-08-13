Feverish child administered rabies vaccine in Kerala, nurse terminated

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (IANS) A temporary nurse was suspended at Angamalai government hospital after she allegedly administered a rabies vaccine to a girl patient who was under treatment of fever.

Parents of the seven year-old girl said that the nurse administered the injection without checking her prescription.

The incident took place on August 11. The State Health Minister Veena George had ordered a probe and following investigation the nurse was terminated from service.

Anjali, mother of the child, told the media that she would not press for a police probe as the doctors have informed her that the child will not have any medical complications.

She said that the nurse has apologised to the family and that the family is not interested in further proceeding with the case.

