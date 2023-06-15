scorecardresearch
First pvt hospital carries out swap renal treatment

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 15 (IANS) Doctors of a private hospital in Lucknow have successfully carried out a swap renal transplant procedure.

The procedure, that may cut down the waitlist for patients in need of kidney transplants, has been done at any private hospital for the first time, as per the hospital.

In this case, two individuals and their families consented to give a kidney to the recipient’s needy spouse.

The recipients, Bhola Nath (27) of Azamgarh and Ravi Kant (35) of Siddharth Nagar, suffered from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), in which a kidney transplant is the sole option for survival.

The two patients had been searching for a compatible match since 2021.

In both instances, the patients’ spouses had offered to give their kidney.

Dr Manmeet Singh and Dr Imran Ahmed of the urology and transplant department of Chandan Hospital, said that after working up their cases, the necessary matching was not reached.

Then the two families were apprised about the swap renal transplant procedure in which a living kidney donor is incompatible with their recipient but does match with another person.

Two live donor transplants would take place.

Once their approval was obtained, the necessary formalities were started. Thereafter, clearances from the anaesthesia department were obtained and the procedure conducted.

Director, Chandan Hospital Alok Singh, said: “Many people even pass away while waiting for the right donor. The switch transplant option will increase the number of potential donors.”

–IANS

amita/shb/

