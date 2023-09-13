German scientists find 28 new risk genes for Covid severity

A team of German scientists have discovered 28 new risk genes, pushing the total number to 51, that can increase the risk of severity in Covid-19 infections. A great many criteria determine whether or not we get seriously ill from Covid-19. Besides our age and any previous or existing conditions, they also include genetic factors. Right from the start of the pandemic, scientists have been investigating the links between genetic factors and severe Covid-19.

“Knowing about genetic risk factors helps scientists to develop successful drugs and predict risks better,” said Dr. Kerstin Ludwig from the Institute of Human Genetics at the University Hospital Bonn.