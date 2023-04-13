scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 427 new Covid cases, 204 recoveries

By Agency News Desk

Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) With 427 new cases getting reported in the last 24 hours, the active caseload of Gurugram increased to 1,385, as per the official health bulletin released on Thursday.

The overall Covid tally in Gurugram has now risen to 3,04,311, of which 3,01,894 patients have been cured and discharged, including 204 on Thursday.

It has been observed that the maximum Covid cases are getting reported from the Chanderlok residential society and under the Wazirabad Tehsil area of Gurugram.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav said that efforts are being made by the district administration and health department to prevent the spread of the infection.

“Maximum Covid patients are recovering in home isolation. The government has also launched the E-Sanjeevani OPD app for patients in home isolation, on which they are given free health counselling by a team of doctors,” Yadav said.

–IANS

str/arm

Previous article
Private Japanese lander to make historic touchdown on Moon
Next article
'Jubilee' actor Alok Arora's has a personal connection with the Partition
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Time-restricted fasting may raise fertility problems

News

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: 'Very bad way to start the year'

News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

Health & Lifestyle

High BP in men in their 30s linked with dementia risk in their 70s

Technology

$500K worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym picture

News

'Layi hayat aaye qaza le chali chale': The life and legend of K.L. Saigal

News

'Game of Thrones' gets another prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

News

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

Sports

UEFA receives three bids for Euro 2028 and 2032

News

Anita Raaj is set to enter 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as a tough personality

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US