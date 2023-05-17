scorecardresearch
Heat wave conditions grip Telangana, mercury shoots to 46 degrees

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 17 (IANS) Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Telangana with the maximum temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Julurpad in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was the hottest place in the state with maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Khanapur P.S. in Khammam, Bayyaram in Mahabubnagar, and Garimellapadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded maximum temperature at 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Mamillagudem (Suryapet) and Nidamanur (Nalgonda) saw mercury rising to 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Some places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Khammam districts recorded above 44 degrees Celsius.

The met office has forecast that dry conditions will prevail in Telangana over the next three days.

Dr K. Naga Ratna, head, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad said maximum temperature will be 40 degrees and above at many places. In the north and north east Telangana, the highest temperature will be above 41 degrees.

Hyderabad and adjoining districts are likely to record a maximum temperature of 38-40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, health officials said the number of hospitalisations due to sun stroke has increased in different parts of the state due to heat wave conditions.

The Health Department has issued an advisory for citizens in view of the heat wave alert issued for the state by India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) as Telangana.

Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao has advised people to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, and avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

As a part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids at all the public health facilities and ORS sachets with ANMs/ASHAs/Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.

–IANS

ms/vd

