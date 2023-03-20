scorecardresearch
Himachali handloom, folk dance showcased in Ottawa

By News Bureau

Shimla, March 20 (IANS) Himachali handloom comprising Kulvi shawls and folk dance ‘Natti’ were showcased at the ‘Shining Himachal’ event organised by the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) in association with the High Commission of India to Canada under theme ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) in Ottawa.

Deputy High Commissioner of India to Canada, Chinmoy Naik, attended the event on Sunday as a chief guest.

MP Chandra Arya, Chief Statistician of Canada Anil Arora, Mayor Office Councillor Lina Jhonson and approximately 19 organisations joined the event with great enthusiasm.

The HPGA showcased Himachali handloom like Kulvi shawls, caps, mufflers, etc., world famous Kangra tea and research work of IIT Mandi.

The event was joined through virtual mode by Himachal-based Bhuttico Society chairman Satya Prakash Thakur, who spoke about the history of Himachali handloom industry, while the importance of Kangra tea from British-era estates was shared by Rajiv Sood from Himalayan Brew Tea Estate and state’s prominent tourist destinations by travel agent Sourab Katna.

While Kangra tea is an orthodox variety close to Darjeeling tea, which is under cultivation in foothills of Dhauladhar in Dharamsala, Shahpur, Nagrota Bagwan, Palampur, Jaisinghpur, Baijnath and Jogindernagar areas, while it was Russian painter and philosopher Nicholas Roerich’s daughter-in-law Devika Rani, the Indian film star, in whose request a local weaver weaved an urban size shawl on his pit loom in 1942.

Today, traditional weavers in the hill state have kept the handloom heritage not only alive but also earned its name globally.

At the event, energetic “Naati” was performed by Shivani Rathour, Jatin Kalia, Priti Kalia, Upasna Sharma, Neha Sharma, Shikha Verma and Tanishqa Kalia.

Naksh Sharma and Kian Chauhan performed on a song of ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achaa’. Himachali dhaam or community lunch was served that was praised by all.

Himachal-origin Bhagya Chander delivered the welcome message, while Ashu Kalia and Vivek Nazzar honoured the guests with Himachali caps and shawls. Arun Chauhan and Jake Dheer kept the show alive and delivered the vote of thanks.

–IANS

vg/ksk/

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Recalls Being Called ‘Too Dark’ For Industry
Willem Dafoe is chuffed with his silent role in new film 'Inside'
Entertainment Today

