scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

By News Bureau

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) In a shocking incident, stray dogs mauled an infant to death at a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district after taking him away from his sleeping mother.

The infant’s father was undergoing treatment in the Sirohi government hospital. The month-old baby was asleep with his mother and two siblings on the floor beside his father’s bed when the dogs took him away, said police officials, adding that the father was suffering from silicosis.

Later his mutilated body was recovered near a water tank outside the ward.

Surprisingly, the CCTV failed to capture the incident.

The incident was brought to light by Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha, when he narrated it in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night.

As per district collector Bhanwar Lal, the nursing officer Suresh Meena has been suspended with immediate effect for negligence, and services of guard Bhavani Singh and ward boy Ujjawal Devasi have been terminated.

An inquiry would be conducted into lapse to know how dogs entered the hospital ward, said hospital officials.

–IANS

arc/dpb

Previous article
Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler
Next article
Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi
This May Also Interest You
News

Tillotama Shome is 'quite okay' to live without the adrenaline rush

News

Brendan Fraser almost died after rope stunt went wrong on 'The Mummy' set

Technology

Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

Technology

Google's client-side encryption now available for Gmail

Technology

Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

Technology

Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

Technology

India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch

Technology

Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

Technology

Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes

News

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

News

Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic survives thriller against Machac in opener

News

Debina Bonnerjee infected with influenza B virus

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US