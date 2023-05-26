scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Japanese researchers likely to develop babies in lab by 2028: Study

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, May 26 (IANS) A team of Japanese researchers are working on a method to develop babies in the laboratory as early as 2028, according to a study that can help treat infertility and other birth defects.

The researchers at Kyushu University aim to mass-produce eggs and sperm in the lab from ordinary human cells.

In the study, published in the journal Nature, the team described their method of turning male mice’s skin cells into pluripotent stem cells, which can potentially develop into various types of cells or tissues.

They then grew these cells with a drug that converted the male rodent stem cells into female cells, which produced viable egg cells. These eggs were then fertilised to produce newborn male mice.

“The study provides insights that could ameliorate infertility caused by sex chromosome or autosomal disorders, and opens the possibility of bipaternal reproduction,” wrote Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi, a stem cell biology expert at the varsity, in the paper.

Previously, his team used the synthetic surrogacy method to create baby mice from two male rodents.

In the new study, only seven out of 630 embryos grew into live mouse pups. Researchers believe the experiment can have potential implications in human reproduction.

“It’s a very clever strategy,” Diana Laird, a stem cell and reproductive expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the research, was quoted as saying to the New York Post.

“It’s an important step in both stem cell and reproductive biology.”

Indeed, the process could theoretically be replicated in humans by infusing embryos spawned via pluripotent stem cells into a female womb.

Dr. Hayashi estimates that it would take around half a decade to replicate egg-like cell production in humans, and 10-20 years of testing to ensure this artificial reproductive method is safe for use in clinics.

“Purely in terms of technology, it will be possible [in humans] even in 10 years,” he was quoted as saying to the Guardian earlier.

“I don’t know whether they’ll be available for reproduction,” he said. “That is not a question just for the scientific programme, but also for (society).”

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Proud pahadi' Abhilash Thapliyal carries 'a slice of home' to Cannes
Next article
IPL 2023: Gujarat-Mumbai Qualifier 2 toss to happen at 7.45 p.m., match to begin from 8 p.m.
This May Also Interest You
News

'Things aren't as they seem': Vicky responds to Salman's security pushing him aside

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit led from the front in terms of driving the way we wanted to play, says Mark Boucher

News

New 'Roadies – Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, tiff between Gang Leaders

Health & Lifestyle

Iconic Beirut museum reopens after 3-yr repair due to port blasts

News

Why Anurag Kashyap thinks 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is 'the bane of his life'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking may help improve brain connectivity, memory in elderly

Health & Lifestyle

42 young Indian robotic surgeons set to share path-breaking procedures

Health & Lifestyle

Study predicts risk of 5 types of heart failure using AI tools

News

Jo jokes Harry Potter turned to crack due to stress of being 'the chosen one'

Sports

IPL 2023: The way Shubman Gill is batting right now is just unbelievable, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: Disappointed about the result but we fought right to the end, says MI head coach Boucher

Sports

IPL 2023: Younger players coming through this tournament really well is a big positive, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Over in which I hit three sixes made me realise maybe this is my day, says Shubman Gill

News

Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Sports

Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveal story behind birth of Matrix Fight Night: 'Never a vanity project for us'

Sports

IPL 2023: One of the finest innings I have seen in a T20 game, says Hardik on Gill's century

Sports

Whenever we have big games, Gill will perform as Virat, Rohit, and Dhoni have: Suresh Raina

Technology

Twitter Spaces team down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US