scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Karnataka to ban hookah bars, raise minimum age for smoking to 21

By Agency News Desk
Karnataka to ban hookah bars, raise minimum age for smoking to 21
Karnataka to ban hookah bars, raise minimum age for smoking to 21

Bengaluru, Sept 19 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Sports and Youth Services Minister B Nagendra on Tuesday announced action will be taken to ban hookah bars in the state.

They have also announced that the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products will be increased from the present 18 years to 21 years.

The decision in this regard has been taken in the meeting jointly held by their ministries.

Rao and Nagendra also said that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa) will be amended to implement the decisions.

Rao also said that consumption and sale of tobacco are prohibited near temples, and hospitals along with schools.

The youth are attracted towards hookah bars and it is impacting their health adversely. The sale of tobacco products to youth below the age of 21 is also prohibited. After smoking, the youth are getting attracted towards drugs and narcotics substances. The use of tobacco products served as the foundation in this direction and the government is addressing the root cause of the problem, he added.

–IANS

mka/vd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Intel heralds ‘Siliconomy’ era as AI PCs set to dominate our lives
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US