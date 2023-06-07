scorecardresearch
Meta urged to pull recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths from FB Marketplace

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 7 (IANS) The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has urged Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to remove recalled Boppy pillows from its Marketplace platform, which have been linked to 10 infant deaths.

The CPSC said on Tuesday that Boppy Newborn Loungers are no longer legally available for purchase, but thousands of them have been discovered on Facebook Marketplace since the 2021 recall began, reports Fox Business.

The agency wrote to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, requesting that recalled items be removed from Marketplace.

It singled out the Boppy loungers as “a particularly egregious example” of a product that endangers consumers.

“Until these sales are stopped, babies will continue to be at risk of death,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka, was quoted as saying.

He also stated that Meta “has not taken effective action” in response to the CPSC’s request that the listing be removed from the social media site.

The CPSC has asked Meta to remove listings for Boppy loungers about a thousand times per month on average over the last year, the report mentioned.

“Meta can and should be doing much more to save lives,” Trumka continued.

According to CPSC, infants are at risk of suffocating if they “roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing”.

More than 3 million of the Boppy Company’s baby loungers were recalled in 2021 following eight infant deaths from the product within five years. Two more infant deaths occurred after the recall, the report said.

Meanwhile, a court has ruled that Metan does employ third-party content moderators, sending a blow to the social network which said it is not the moderators’ employer.

In the lawsuit filed in March, 184 moderators in Kenya had sued Meta and its content review partner in Africa, a company called Sama, for unlawful dismissal.

–IANS

shs/pgh

