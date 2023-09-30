New study to explore gastrointestinal diseases as long Covid symptom

New York, Sep 30 (IANS) Scientists conducting a new study which examines gastrointestinal diseases, specifically irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as a condition of long Covid.

For the study led by the US-based University of Arizona Health Sciences, the research team is tracking more than 9,000 participants to assess long Covid symptoms, post Covid-19 health impacts and treatments.

This study will estimate the incidence of IBS and other GI conditions in participants after Covid-19 infections compared with participants who have not had Covid-19 as well as determine the role of pre-existing IBS on the development and severity of post Covid-19 symptoms.

IBS affects an estimated 10-15 per cent of the US population and can significantly impair quality of life. It is the most common diagnosis of a group of gastrointestinal disorders and is thought to be related to gut-brain interaction.

IBS has also been linked to numerous bacterial, protozoan and viral infections. The risk of developing IBS following an acute gastrointestinal (GI) infection is approximately 9 per cent.

Notably, Covid-19 infection elicits a wide range of GI symptoms, including diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, with reports of acute GI symptoms occurring in more than 60 per cent of patients, according to the study.

“The awareness of long Covid and post Covid-19 health complications has diminished since the pandemic has receded, and yet millions of people still suffer,” said Iman Hakim, MD, PhD, MPH, dean of the Zuckerman College of Public Health.

“The CoVHORT research study continues to find answers about long Covid and the symptoms that follow infection — knowledge we can use to find treatments. This is public health in action,” he added.

