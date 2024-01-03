New Year Resolutions: Couples would like to do ‘new things in bed’

The canvas of possibilities unfolds before us as we start a new year, beckoning us to go out on a voyage of intimate adventures and shared experiences with the people we love most in our lives. The appeal of venturing into uncharted territory, creating treasured memories, and strengthening our relationship with our significant other compels us to consider the plethora of experiences that lay ahead in the upcoming months.

“The search for shared experiences becomes a multicoloured tapestry in relationships, tying together hopes, longings, and the need for connection. Every couple has different goals for the new year, driven by different things such as the comfort that comes from digital adventures, the excitement of exploring unknown places in intimacy, the thrill of going on colourful nights out, or the pleasure of travelling to romantic destinations hand in hand,” says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden, India.

A study reveals a wide range of experiences and adventures that couples are looking forward to. Couples desire a diverse range of experiences in the new year, from romantic getaways in scenic settings to solitary, introspective explorations within their own seclusion.

Let’s explore what represents the goals and dreams of couples as they anticipate the year in order to go further into their yearnings and aspirations. Every facet of the experience, from the wanderlust that drives the want for romantic escapes to the subtleties of internet communication and the investigation of intimacy, creates a vivid picture of what couples hope to experience together in the next year.

Visiting a romantic location

The draw of discovering new places and making priceless memories in a romantic atmosphere is a primary concern for most couples. Significant number of women and men say they would want to take their significant other somewhere magical. Discovering new cultures and reigniting the romance in a stunning setting are what make travel destinations appealing, whether it’s the serene beaches, the snow-capped mountains, or the vibrant cityscapes.

Going out & getting tipsy

Only a tiny portion of couples are drawn to the exciting evening environment. For this daring group, the idea of going out to clubs and enjoying the laid-back atmosphere while consuming alcohol is appealing.

Just digital entertainment

A significant number of women and men, in this digital age are inclined to seek out virtual activities. The appeal of virtual adventures gives a special way for couples to connect and enjoy each other’s company from the comfort of their home, whether through immersive gaming experiences or shared online activities.

Playing around in bed

Exploring closeness and shared experiences in their private life is one of the most common objectives among couples. They say they would like to do new things in bed, with nearly equal numbers of men and women, wanting to increase their intimacy and depth of connection.

The canvas for discovery and adventure with your special someone is wide and appealing as we step into the New Year. The voyage of discovery and togetherness promises a tapestry of wonderful moments waiting to be spun, whether it is through the excitement of journey, the comfort of shared intimacy, or the joy found in virtual exploits.