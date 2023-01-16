scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Pakistan launches nationwide polio eradication drive

By News Bureau

Islamabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has kicked off a three-day nationwide polio eradication drive as part of the country’s efforts to overcome the resurfacing of polio cases.

“The spread of the disease would be controlled with collective national efforts. I have the conviction that all the provincial governments, along with the federal government, would continue collaborating to eradicate the disease forever,” the Prime Minister said during the launching ceremony on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is among the few countries where polio cases have resurfaced, he said, adding that about 20 cases of polio were reported from northwest Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resurfacing of the cases has certainly raised concerns among the partners, including World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders, he said.

“However, due to consistent efforts, the emergence of new cases was restricted and controlled, and the virus did not spread to other parts of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Sharif also expressed his gratitude to the WHO, stakeholders, related departments and law enforcement personnel for their continuing efforts and commitments.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
A brace for 'Naatu Naatu' as it bests Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift again
Next article
Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘RRR’ loses Best VFX Effects to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tweetbot faces outage again

News

Mera Bharat Mahan: S.S. Rajamouli at 28th Critics Choice Awards

News

S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

News

S S Rajamouli says ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

Fashion & Lifestyle

Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Netflix film ‘Pinocchio’ named Best Animated feature

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US