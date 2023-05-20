scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Panic in Telangana village after calf dies of rabies

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) The death of a buffalo calf due to suspected rabies in a village in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district has sent panic among villagers.

The health authorities on Saturday administered anti-rabies vaccines to 300 people in Chintalamanepally mandal headquarters.

The vaccine camp was arranged after the death of a calf after drinking the milk of a mother buffalo, which was bitten by a rabid dog.

According to villagers, the buffalo of a dairy farmer was bitten by a dog a few days ago but he did not administer an anti-rabies vaccine.

The farmer continued supplying the buffalo milk to villagers. In the meantime, a calf which was depending on mother buffalo’s milk, died.

This caused panic among the villagers, who approached the gram panchayat office.

The village officials arranged a special camp and asked all the villagers to take the vaccine.

Stray dog menace has already created a scare in many parts of the state. Four children have lost their lives in three months.

An eight-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs on Friday in Warangal district. This was the second incident in Warangal district.

A child had succumbed to his injuries sustained in an attack by stray dogs last month.

A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad on February 19.

A five-year-old boy succumbed to rabies in Khammam district in March. He was bitten by stray dogs and later developed symptoms of rabies.

–IANS

ms/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Auschwitz drama 'The Zone of Interest' gets six-minute Cannes applause
Next article
Indian women's hockey team go down fighting as Australia win second game of the tour 3-2
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian women's hockey team go down fighting as Australia win second game of the tour 3-2

News

Auschwitz drama 'The Zone of Interest' gets six-minute Cannes applause

Sports

Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Big wins for M.P., U.P, Jharkhand on Day 3

Sports

Mega Khap Panchayat to be held in Hry on Sunday in support of protesting wrestlers

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Gaikwad help CSK become second team to qualify for playoffs with 77-run win over DC (ld)

Technology

Climate change driving threat of fungal infections in humans: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Non-invasive brain imaging technique to help paralysis patients

Sports

Archery World Cup: Prathamesh wins compound individual gold; Jyothi-Ojas top mixed team event

Sports

IPL 2023: Will treat it like any other match, says Suryakumar on MI's must-win game with SRH

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers celebrate Kartik-Kiara on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' anniversary

Technology

boAt's Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes

Sports

CSK vs DC: Conway smashes 1000th maximum of IPL 2023 as sixes rain in cash-rich league

Sports

US Kids Golf India announces expansion plan, to have first overseas series in Singapore

Health & Lifestyle

New AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

Technology

LG Energy invests in Australian mining firm for lithium supply

Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Protesting wrestlers denied entry to Arun Jaitley stadium, alleges Sakshi Malik

Sports

Nobody can cope with England, Anderson warns Australia ahead of Ashes series

Sports

IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad half-centuries propel CSK to massive 223/3 against DC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US