scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Parents' psychiatric diagnosis rises risk of premature birth: Study

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) Babies have an increased likelihood of being born prematurely if either their father or mother has a history of psychiatric diagnosis, a new study has shown. 

According to the study published in the online journal PLOS Medicine, infants whose father or mother has a psychiatric condition have a higher chance of preterm birth than those whose parents do not, and the risk is even higher when both parents have such diagnoses.

Preterm birth has been linked to unfavourable health outcomes for newborns.

Women with psychiatric diagnosis have long been known to be at a higher risk of preterm delivery, but little is known regarding the danger in children of psychiatrically diagnosed fathers and couples with both parents having psychiatric illnesses.

The researchers analysed data on all live births to Nordic parents (parents who were born in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland) in Sweden between 1997 and 2016.

The researchers noticed an earlier gestational age in the offspring of parents with psychiatric illnesses.

About 5.8 per cent of babies were born prematurely to parents who did not have a diagnosis.

A paternal diagnosis increased the number of births to 6.3 per cent, while a mother diagnosis increased the number of births to 7.3 per cent. Preterm births occurred in 8.3 per cent of cases where both parents had a diagnosis, according to the study.

“Preterm birth can result in significant lifelong complications for the infant, and in my clinical experience, the mother has traditionally been held responsible for the events,” said Michael Silverman, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai and an author on the paper.

The researchers also found that the risk was further increased for offspring of parents — mothers as well as fathers — who had several co-existing psychiatric disorders.

“This new work demonstrates that the non-gestational biologic parent’s (the father’s) psychiatric history is also associated with the increased likelihood of obstetric outcomes traditionally attributed solely to the mother,” Silverman said.

The researchers mentioned that children of parents with mental illness are at increased risk of being born too early and our study shows that both the mothers and fathers are important.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Voice actors raise strong concerns about overuse of artificial intelligence at Comic Con
Next article
ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships

News

Voice actors raise strong concerns about overuse of artificial intelligence at Comic Con

News

Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality

News

Anupam meets Mohan Agashe, talks about friendship that has stood test of time

Technology

Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

News

Devdutt Pattanaik questions Oppenheimer’s understanding of Gita

Sports

Ashes 2023: Cruel if England don't get the opportunity to win Test, says Michael Atherton

Review

Movie Review | Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan masterfully conveys Oppenheimer’s triumph & tragedy

News

Drake calls out fan who threw vape at him during New York gig

Technology

Android 14 may soon bring SMS via satellite feature

News

Children deserve parents' undivided attention, says Yogesh Tripathi

Sports

India will have to aim for quick wickets on Day Four to wrap West Indies innings quickly, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

Sports

National Car Racing C'ship: Triple delight for Diljith, Angad; Deepak Ravikumar dominates Rd 1

Sports

Palermo Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Mayar Sherif in semis, eyes her 1st WTA title

News

Kajol on playing Noyonika: Being able to present the strength of a woman is empowering as an actor

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US