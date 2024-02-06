HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Plea alleges non-veg ingredient in Patanjali toothpaste, Delhi HC seeks recommendations on categorising drug ingredients

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the committee, constituted by the Union Ayush Ministry, to provide recommendations on establishing criteria for categorising raw materials used in drug production into vegetarian, non-vegetarian, or other categories.

The directive came in response to a plea filed by lawyer Yatin Sharma, alleging that Patanjali’s product “Divya Manjan” contains non-vegetarian ingredients despite being labeled as vegetarian.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Committee, formed by the Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani Drugs Technical Advisory Board (ASUDTAB), to submit its recommendations within 10 weeks.

Sharma accused Patanjali of misleading the public and sought action against the company for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and deceiving customers. He had filed a complaint with the Ayush Ministry last July, prompting the Ministry’s response stating that there were no provisions for indicating non-vegetarian ingredients in products under the labelling rules.

The Ministry informed that ASUDTAB recommended forming a committee to determine criteria for categorising raw materials used in drugs, taking into account various religious, ethical, and regional considerations.

The high court disposed of Sharma’s plea, citing the Ministry’s communication regarding the Committee’s formation. It expects the Committee to deliver its recommendations within the specified timeframe. The court said: “A perusal of the aforesaid communication dated 01.08.2023 shows that a Committee has been constituted to determine the criteria by which raw materials used in the production of drugs can be categorised into veg, non- veg or more categories,” the court said.

“In view of the above, it is expected that the Committee, so constituted, shall give its recommendations within a period of 10 weeks from today.”

–IANS

spr/vd

