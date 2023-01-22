scorecardresearch
S Korea reports 16,624 Covid cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks

By News Bureau

Seoul, Jan 22 (IANS) South Korea reported 16,624 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest number for a Sunday in 15 weeks, health authorities said, amid a slowdown in infections and less testing over the Lunar New Year holiday.

The new cases, including 70 from overseas, brought the total caseload to 29,999,529, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The tally marked the lowest for any Sunday since October 9, when the country reported 17,646 new cases, reports Yonhap news agency.

The country added 24 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,209. The number of critically ill patients came to 460, up from 436 the previous day, the KDCA said.

On Friday, the government said it will lift a mask mandate for most public indoor spaces on January 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.

The government has also been closely watching overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following Beijing’s lifting of its zero-Covid policy in December.

–IANS

na/vd

I-league: Luka helps RoundGlass Punjab FC breach Mohammedan's fortress, register 4-0 win
Strong indications of AQI improvement, actions under Stage I & II to remain: CAQM
