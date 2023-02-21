scorecardresearch
Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) In a significant feat, a hospital in Bengaluru performed a hand replantation surgery on a 51-year-old male factory manager, whose wrist got severed while testing a new machine.

Sathya Vamsi Krishna, Consultant – Hand, Upper-limb and Microvascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, performed the replantation surgery – an advanced procedure where bone, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, and tendons are accurately identified and sutured using microsurgical techniques.

Timely presentation at the hospital and medical expertise by the team of doctors ensured that the replantation was successful through a 7-hour complex surgery.

Post an accident, the patient was rushed to a nearby clinic which was not equipped to handle such a case. The patient was then immediately rushed to Fortis Bannerghatta Road. This was a challenging case as it was time-sensitive and demanded the highest level of skill and expertise in re-joining a total of six severed veins.

Talking about the case, Sathya Vamsi Krishna said, “In contrast to a clean amputation, like that of a sword wound, where there is minimal tissue damage, in this particular case the wrist was completely crushed with multiple cuts, owing to the machine injury that resulted in significant structural damages, particularly the arteries, muscles and veins.

With blood flow, muscles and nerves die very quickly. During the replantation surgery, the bones were fixed followed by tendons and nerves and then critical arteries and veins.

“After blood flow had been restored during the 7-hour surgery, the patient was kept under observation in the ICU for a day. The patient was discharged in a stable condition 5 days later. The complete recovery might take a couple of months, but we are hopeful that the patient will regain complete function of his hand with extensive physical rehabilitation,” Vamsi Krishna added.

He further said, “When a body part is severed, it is important to keep it clean, cool, and moist to prevent further damage and preserve its viability. Ideally, the severed part should be wrapped in a sterile, damp cloth or gauze, placed in a plastic bag, and kept on ice until it can be transported to a medical facility.

“It is important to not directly immerse the severed part in water or ice, as this can damage the tissues and reduce the chances of successful reattachment. Seeking medical attention as soon as possible is critical in cases of accidental amputation, as time is of the essence in preserving the viability of the severed part,” he stated.

Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “It was a very challenging case considering the critical condition of the patient. With timely intervention and quick decisions of our medical team, we were able to save the patient’s hand. We are proud of the successful outcome.”

–IANS

mka/uk/

