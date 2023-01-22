scorecardresearch
Strong indications of AQI improvement, actions under Stage I & II to remain: CAQM

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) After the overall air quality of the national capital suddenly deteriorated since late Saturday night with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking 407 on Sunday, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met to take stock of the situation.

However, the CAQM said that this sudden and steep dip in air quality parameters in last 24 hours in the region which led to the overall AQI of Delhi move into the ‘Severe’ category is an aberration as the forecasts predict immediate improvement with the overall AQI to move into ‘Very Poor’ category from Sunday night itself.

“As per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast provided by IMD, there is a strong indication that the overall air quality of Delhi will start improving, with a downward trend of average AQI already visible, and is likely to fluctuate largely between ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ categories in the coming days,” it said.

Considering the above position and after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and other relevant aspects, the Sub-Committee decided that ongoing actions implemented under Stage II of GRAP along with Stage I shall continue and it is not considered necessary to invoke Stage III at this moment.

The agencies responsible for implementing measures under the GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to intensify pollution control and mitigating measures under Stages I and II in the entire NCR to prevent deterioration of air quality.

–IANS

avr/vd

