scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

By Agency News Desk

Sao Paulo, June 4 (IANS) Despite its antioxidant effects and role in regulating sleep cycles, melatonin, popularly known as the “sleep hormone”, can worsen inflammation of the intestine and impair the action of gut microbiota, warned a study.

The community of bacteria and other microbes in the gut is important to health, helping control digestion and benefiting the immune system.

An imbalance of unhealthy and healthy microbes in the intestines may contribute to weight gain, high blood sugar, above-normal cholesterol and other disorders.

Melatonin is often taken as a so-called food supplement without a doctor’s prescription by people with sleep problems.

“It’s generally thought to be harmless. After all, it’s a hormone and can help regulate sleep. However, our study shows that people should be careful about taking hormone supplements and that the ingestion of melatonin supplement can have adverse effects on health,” said Cristina Ribeiro de Barros Cardoso, Professor of immunology and neuro immunoendocrinology at the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The study, published in the journal Microorganisms, involved an experiment in which colitis was induced in mice, and they were treated with melatonin. Their condition became worse instead of improving.

“It’s important to stress that no human patients were involved in the study. The animals’ bowel inflammation became much, much worse,” Cardoso said.

“We then began trying to understand why. We found that melatonin had a positive effect on the disease if the effect on gut microbiota was ignored and the mice were treated with wide-spectrum antibiotics to eliminate all the bacteria.”

The negative effect of melatonin, therefore, depends on the bacteria that live in the intestine and are also associated with inflammatory diseases of the region.

Certain features of gut microbiota increase inflammation and dysregulate the immune system in response to treatment with melatonin, damaging the digestive system.

“We should take great care with medications, hormone supplements or hormones offered as food supplements. You buy a ‘food supplement’ in a pharmacy and think it’s not a drug, it won’t alter anything in your body, it will only do good because after all it’s sold as a food supplement, but it’s not really that at all. It’s a hormone, and regulation of the interaction between all hormones and the immune system is very delicate,” Cardoso said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka
Next article
Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

News

Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola mania' has arrived

News

Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Sports

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Health & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

Sports

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad

News

Elliot Page had 'secret relationship' with Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay

Sports

Football: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Technology

Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from Web Store

Health & Lifestyle

New low-cost clip can monitor BP using your smartphone's camera

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US