Symphony amidst Serenity

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANSlife) Experience the soulful melodies of our nation’s musical legacy come alive with an extraordinary endeavour of an immersive two-day festival nestled in the serene wilderness of Corbett, Uttarakhand.

Scheduled on 15th and 16th March, ‘Ragas by the River’ is set to delight aficionados of Indian classical music with some of India’s greatest music legends gracing the stage together for the first time. Surrender to a mesmerising sensory voyage along the tranquil banks of the River Kosi, where the harmonious blend of swar, taal, and ragas resonates melodiously against the breath-taking backdrop of two iconic venues – Taj Corbett Resort & Spa and The Riverview Retreat.

Commencing with dadras and thumris by the brilliant Indian classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, the evening will be captivated with sounds of Sitar and Gayaki Ang by renowned maestro and one of North India’s most acclaimed sitar players, Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan. Ending the first evening on a high note, Arunaja & Band will bring the audiences to their feet with mesmerizing renditions of western and Indian classics.

Enrapturing guests on the second day of this melodious celebration, are legendary artists and custodians of Indian classical music such as double Grammy Award (2024) winner and renowned flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and exceptionally talented tabla player Satyajit Talwalkar. Witness living legend and sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s soul-stirring melodies that are accompanied by the gentle murmurs of river Kosi flowing by. Followed by a jugalbandi of youth icons and gifted musicians Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash who will elevate the tone for the grand finale. Creating a symphony of unparalleled beauty under the starlit sky, versatile ghazal and Indian fusion music singer Hariharan will enchant audiences with his melodious voice as the headliner.

Expressing his delight, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “Ragas by the River is an inimitable initiative that weaves together the essence of Indian Classical music amidst nature to create a distinctive and unforgettable experience. One of the Group’s core principles is to support and preserve India’s rich and diverse natural and cultural heritage. Envisioned as a celebration of musical prowess and natural splendour, “Ragas by the River” has been conceptualised and produced by Vir Srivastava, Business Partner and Festival Director. It has been his vision to curate this immersive, one-of-a-kind festival that will witness the magic of some of the finest musicians from across the country.”

As a special homage to the majestic Himalayan foothills that host this festival, local Kumaoni musical troupes will enthral guests with their dynamism and vibrant attire and will showcase their authentic Pahadi melodies. Along with unparalleled music, guests will also be treated to luxury and impeccable hospitality amidst the wilderness of Corbett. Indulge in a culinary journey curated by master chefs, featuring a delightful spread of royal Rampur cuisine, delectable Kumaoni delicacies, and continental fare, complemented by an array of handcrafted cocktails.

IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in

–IANS

os/tb