Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi celebrates forty-five glorious years of timeless hospitality

New Delhi, Dec 01 (IANSlife) The iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi, one of the most distinguished addresses of the national capital, proudly celebrated the completion of its remarkable transformation setting a new benchmark in hospitality. The grand re-imagining of the Taj Mahal, New Delhi is a testament to its enduring 45-year legacy, skillfully intertwining the cherished echoes of the past with the sophistication of the present.

Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director, Operations and General Manager of Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, “Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been a cherished landmark of elegance, warmth and luxury for generations. As custodians of a rich legacy and inspired by the patronage of our guests, we have gloriously re-imagined the Capital’s jewel to bring you splendidly redefined spaces and an unparalleled culinary legacy. We welcome guests to experience Delhi’s veritable institution again and to rediscover a re-imagined grand legacy.”

The distinctive transformation of the hotel was thoughtfully executed in planned phases over three years. Among the redesigned spaces, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi has unveiled – a re-imagined avatar of The Chambers, India’s first and most revered business club with Albero, a 60-seater restaurant, seven meeting rooms, The Chambers Lounge, a sophisticated bar and a cigar lounge; Luxury Residences, a home in the heart of the Capital offering fully serviced one and two-bedroom residences with elegant living and dining spaces and a bespoke selection Signature Suites like Raisina- The Grand Presidential, Rambagh – The Presidential and the Maharaja Suite – a tribute to the legendary symbol of aviation; and the curated offerings of the Taj Club.

House of Ming, a legendary dining destination reinvented; Machan, a gastronomical confluence of the old and the new with an eclectic menu; Captain’s Cellar, a contemporary wine lounge offering an exploration of global and domestic wines, with small plates; and Rick’s, the Casablanca-inspired bar for all cocktail enthusiasts and nostalgia seekers, are the epicurean highlights. Varq, the birthplace of modern Indian cuisine in the Capital, remains a much-celebrated gourmet canvas. The magnificently redesigned meeting spaces, and the holistic haven of rituals at J Wellness Circle, welcome guests to an elevated experience, along with leading-edge air purification technology across the Hotel.

A grand evening of celebrations witnessed special moments such as – a laser, light and sound show in 45 hues, 45 varieties of artisanal chocolates, 4.5 tier cake and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque –‘45 Years of Taj Mahal, New Delhi– A Legacy, Re-imagined’. Raising a toast to the hotel’s timeless elegance, the grand relaunch brought together esteemed patrons, members of The Chambers, diplomats, and business, social and cultural luminaries. The soulful melodies of the Shillong Chamber Choir serenaded the guests.

The culinary offerings crafted took guests on a voyage through both timeless classics and novel dishes, with the hotel’s legendary and new restaurants showcased in immersive food theatres. The gastronomic spread by Chef Arun Sundararaj, Director of Culinary Operations – Taj Mahal, New Delhi, and his team, included Lobster Thermidor, Caviar, Truffle and Cheese carts, an array of Grills and Roasts, Pattar Ka Gosht, Salad and Mushroom theatre, innovative dessert bar, to name a few.

